Dwayne Wildhagen
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wildhagen, Dwayne
03/31/1952 - 04/25/2020

Dwayne Lloyd Wildhagen, born 03/31/1952 in Denver, CO, bid farewell to us Saturday, 04/25/2020. Dwayne had three children he loved dearly- Jylinda (Josh, Cormac) Phalan, Matthew (Kircheyka) Wildhagen, and Michael Wildhagen. His presence blessed many, including one sister, Linda (Loren) Krueger, his nephews, nieces, cousins, and a gamut of friends from many walks of life. He was fun loving and wasn't afraid to speak his mind. Rest in the joy of the Kingdom of Heaven. You will be remembered as a force of goodness, love, steadfastness and ambition. Funeral Services will be held at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary/Mount Olivet Cemetery - date to be determined. Full obituary - https://cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/ In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, 33 N. Institute St., Colorado Springs, CO 90903.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary/Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Olivet Cemetery/ Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved