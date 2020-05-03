Wildhagen, Dwayne
03/31/1952 - 04/25/2020
Dwayne Lloyd Wildhagen, born 03/31/1952 in Denver, CO, bid farewell to us Saturday, 04/25/2020. Dwayne had three children he loved dearly- Jylinda (Josh, Cormac) Phalan, Matthew (Kircheyka) Wildhagen, and Michael Wildhagen. His presence blessed many, including one sister, Linda (Loren) Krueger, his nephews, nieces, cousins, and a gamut of friends from many walks of life. He was fun loving and wasn't afraid to speak his mind. Rest in the joy of the Kingdom of Heaven. You will be remembered as a force of goodness, love, steadfastness and ambition. Funeral Services will be held at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary/Mount Olivet Cemetery - date to be determined. Full obituary - https://cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/ In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, 33 N. Institute St., Colorado Springs, CO 90903.
03/31/1952 - 04/25/2020
Dwayne Lloyd Wildhagen, born 03/31/1952 in Denver, CO, bid farewell to us Saturday, 04/25/2020. Dwayne had three children he loved dearly- Jylinda (Josh, Cormac) Phalan, Matthew (Kircheyka) Wildhagen, and Michael Wildhagen. His presence blessed many, including one sister, Linda (Loren) Krueger, his nephews, nieces, cousins, and a gamut of friends from many walks of life. He was fun loving and wasn't afraid to speak his mind. Rest in the joy of the Kingdom of Heaven. You will be remembered as a force of goodness, love, steadfastness and ambition. Funeral Services will be held at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary/Mount Olivet Cemetery - date to be determined. Full obituary - https://cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/ In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, 33 N. Institute St., Colorado Springs, CO 90903.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.