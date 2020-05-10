E. Christine Saccomano
1926 - 2020
Saccomano, E. Christine

E. Christine Saccomano passed on May 2, 2020 at the age of 93. She was a native Coloradoan born in Denver on December 5, 1926 to Marie (Skinner) and Russell Updegraff. She is predeceased by her husband Frank Saccomano and her sister, Elsie Ruscin. Her surviving children, JoAnn Buck, Raymond Saccomano, Kenneth Saccomano and Daryl Saccomano; and her loving grandchildren Karl Buck, II, Benjamin Buck, Ray Saccomano and Tony Saccomano will miss Tootee's spirit and strength every day, along with many nieces and nephews. She adored her five great grandchildren and lived for times when the entire family could gather together for Italian feasts that she would prepare. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full obituary, updated service information and online guestbook visit HoranCares.com.




Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
May 9, 2020
To my Auntie Chris I am blessed beyond measure with all the memories, stories, love, gratitude, secret errands you sent me on, trips, adventures to the drive in movies, family gatherings, and holiday baking. The person I am today as a niece, cousin, aunt, and nurse, you were such a big part of who I am. I know you danced all the way to heaven. I will miss you dearly and love you even more. Carol Marie
Carol
Family
