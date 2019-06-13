|
Bley, Earl Dennis
Sept. 28, 1938 - April 28, 2019
Earl Dennis Bley , age 80, of Loveland, CO passed away April 28, 2019 in hospice care at McKee Medical Center.
Earl was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Great Falls, Montana to Mary Alice and Richard Bley. Much of Earls early years were spent in Portal, North Dakota at the Bley family farm. He attended and graduated from Great Falls High School and Montana State University. While in high school and college Earl was involved in the ROTC program. Earl enjoyed his years of weight lifting, competing in both high school and college. Allowing him the opportunity to travel to Washington DC. He funded his way through college by working summers with his Uncle Earl Wallace for Great Falls Sanitation. After college Earl went directly to Fort Bliss, Texas to begin his service in the Army. He spent time at both Fort Bliss, Texas and White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. His assignment was with the Nike Hercules Missile as a First Lieutenant.
Earl met Deanna Cooley Bley in December 1962 and they were married June 15, 1963 in Lodge Grass, Montana. They made their home in Denver, Colorado later building their own home in Lakewood where they lived for 40 years. Earl and Deanna then moved to Loveland, Colorado. The Bley's were blessed to raise four children, Dr. Georganne Bley, Cathy Bley Osborne, Dr. Dennis Bley and Richard Bley. Earl was employed with Public Service Company for 44 years as an engineer in the Right of Way Department. He enjoyed his children's sports and music activities, including refereeing soccer and volunteering as a 4H leader. He was also an avid boater and fisherman. Earls priorities were family, church and work always in that order.
Survivors include his wife Deanna of Loveland, Colorado; children, Georganne Bley (Nancy Stephenson) of Denver, Colorado, Cathy Osborne (Buddy Osborne) of Eaton, Colorado, Dennis Bley (Desiree Bley) of Portland, Oregon, Richard Bley of Chicago, Illinois; 5 grandchildren, Josh Osborne of Loveland, Colorado, Jessica Osborne-Nichols (Andrew Nichols) of Berthoud, Colorado, Zack Bley of Portland, Oregon, Maddy Bley of Portland, Oregon, Kaden Bley of Portland, Oregon; 2 great grandchildren, Jeremy Osborne of Berthoud, Colorado, Maura Nichols of Berthoud, Colorado; sister, Luella Vogel of Great Falls, Montana; nephew, Eric Vogel of Helena, Montana; neice, Dana Vogel Krakowski and Family of Bel Air, Maryland; special family friends, Jim and Betty Wolf of Lakewood, Colorado; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Mary Alice Bley; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 5, 11am at St. Jude Catholic Church in Lakewood, Colorado. Reception to follow mass in church hall. Inurnment 2pm at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory can be made to Meals on Wheels, 437 N. Garfield Ave., Loveland, CO 80537; House of Neighborly Service, 1511 E. 11th St., Loveland, CO 80537 or a .
Published in Denver Post from June 13 to June 15, 2019