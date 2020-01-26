Denver Post Obituaries
Earl E. "Buzz" Weaver


1930 - 2020
Earl E. "Buzz" Weaver Obituary
Weaver, Earl E. "Buzz"
08/07/1930 - 01/14/2020

Born in Phoenix, Arizona. Husband of June Weaver (deceased). Survived by children Michael (Paula) Weaver, Sandra (Steve) Tyler, Brad (Barilyn) Weaver; six grandchildren: Kelli, Kerri, Matthew, Hilary, Sean, Hannah; eight great grandchildren. Pharmacy degree - 1952, The University of New Mexico. Pharmaceutical Sales (Parke Davis) 1956 - 1991. Celebration of Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a pet shelter of your choice.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020
