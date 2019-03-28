|
|
Keffer, Earl Lee
Earl Lee Keffer, 73, passed peacefully into the hands of God, very early Wednesday morning, March 20th. Earl was born on November 11, 1945, the fifth child born of Perry Lee and Edna Earl Keffer in Montgomery County, Virginia near Blacksburg. He was predeceased in death by his parents. He is survived by 3 brothers, Tony W. (Sandra), Charles H., (Sondra), Johnny W. (Beatrice), and sister, Patricia K. Phelps (Henry). One great aunt, Margaret Keffer, 7 nephews and 6 nieces, and many friends stretching from Richmond to Denver.
Earl grew up in a rural and farm like area near Blacksburg, VA. He truly enjoyed his years there as a lad. At the age of 15 the family relocated to Richmond, where he completed his high school years, and then joined the army reserve. He served a total of 36 months in training and active duty. Building on his experience in the military, he took additional vocational school classes and later on began his career with AT&T. Shortly after that time he married the love of his life, Rebecca and they settled down in Richmond.
Sadly, the marriage ended three years later and Earl subsequently requested a job transfer to the Denver facility of AT&T. He loved his job with AT&T, solving customer's technical problems, as a Central Office Technician and he loved Denver even more. We knew that when he would speak so much about his love for the Denver area, he would not likely ever return and make Virginia his home. In Denver Earl applied his athletic skills and took up skiing, riding his two horses, and competitive softball. He found recreational activities to be just what he needed. He then began to develop interest in building and flying radio controlled planes. That led him to expand on his love of planes and become a member of the "Miniature Aero Sportsters", in Adams County, where Earl was affectionately known as "Old Earl", among the club members and friends.
His love for the game of competitive softball was next on the list of importance and eventually he was elevated to the role of captain/coach of a very competitive softball team in the local CSSA league on a team called the Westminster Warriors. He also enjoyed the task of maintaining the ball field and facilities riding around on his old tractor.
Earl retired from AT&T in 1999 after a 30 year career with the company. He never lost his love for Virginia and would drive his mini motor home back from time to time and numerous other road trips to visit family and friends. Earl will be fondly remembered as a guy akin to Frank Sinatra, he always "did it his way". May God bless him in his eternal home.
The family will receive friends from 1-5pm at Olinger Highland Mortuary, 10201 Grant St., Thornton on Sunday, 3/31. Services will be held there at 10am on Monday, 4/1 with a military burial at Fort Logan at 2:15pm.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 28, 2019