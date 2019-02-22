|
|
Schicktanz, Ed
August 30, 1954 - February 2, 2019
Ed was born in Roswell, New Mexico, to Doug and Treva Schicktanz. Because of his dad's job, the family moved many times while Ed was growing up. They moved from Fort Worth, TX, to Midland, TX, to Oklahoma City, OK, then to Ventura, CA. Ed loved moving, making new friends and having new adventures. Ed graduated from Buena High School in Ventura, CA, then earned a degree in Sociology from San Diego State. It was in San Diego that Ed met the love of his life Connie Zulevich. They married in Steamboat Springs, CO, in 1980. They had a beautiful daughter, Jennifer, born in 1988. Ed's job took them from California to Casper, WY, to Lafayette, LA, to Houston, TX, and finally to Denver, CO. As much as Ed loved Colorado, he was always an ocean guy and loved the beach. Ed and Connie retired to San Marcos, CA, in 2016. Ed's passions were cooking, BBQing, being with friends and family, and of course the beach. Ed was a wonderful man with an incredible out-going spirit. He always wanted to get to know everyone and strangers became friends. He loved his wife, daughter, family and his many friends. Ed was truly a "Prince of a Guy." Ed is survived by his wife Connie, daughter Jennifer, brother Mark and wife Jill, and sister Laura and husband Dave. Ed has several cousins and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held for Ed on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Decoy Restaurant in Lake San Marcos, CA, from 4:00 pm to 7 pm. Please wear tropical attire. Donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Ed Schicktanz Memorial Fund - https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/in-memory-of/.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019