Makowski, Edgar L.
10/27/1927 - 9/8/2019
Dr. Edgar L. Makowski, 91, of Highlands Ranch; beloved husband of Patricia (deceased); beloved father of Peter (Cynthia) Makowski, Dr. James (Diane) Makowski, Ann (Jon Purk) Makowski, Mary (Kurt) Haeger, Thomas (Melanie Stanton) Makowski and Paul (Dawn) Makowski; beloved soul mate of Carolyn Stevens; grandfather of Matthew (Moira) Gould, Mark Gould , Gregory (Ali) Gould, Elizabeth Gould, Sarah (Vanessa Hermida) Haeger, Jacqueline (Derek) Pilkington, Kristen Haeger (Adam) Overstreet, Alexandra Makowski, Hayden Makowski, Alexis Makowski, Brock Makowski and Connor Makowski. Great grandfather of Jayce Gould, Devin Gould, D.J. Gould and Gabriel Gould.
Dr. Makowski served in the U.S. Army as Staff Sgt. 1946-47 when he was honorably discharged. He obtained his MD degree from Marquette School of Medicine in 1954. He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Minnesota in 1959. Subsequently, he was appointed to the faculty at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine from 1959-1966.
He was awarded a special fellowship from National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Fetal Physiology at Yale University of Medicine 1963-64.
In 1966, he was appointed Associate Professor at University of Colorado School of Medicine and promoted to Professor in 1969. In 1976 he became Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Distinguished titles that Dr. Makowski held were:
Examiner of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, 1970-1985;
President of the School of Medicine faculty 1973-74, Secretary, division of maternal fetal medicine, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, 1973-1980;
Member of the editorial board, Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, 1974-78;
Chairman, committee establishing the University Physicians, Inc. (UPI), 1974;
President-elect, American Gynecological and Obstetrical Society, 1981-1982;
Chairman, NIH Human Embryology and Development study section, 1981-83;
Consultant, Fitzsimmons, William Beaumont and Brooke U.S. Army General Hospitals.
After his retirement in 1993 he remained very active in postgraduate education via Perinatal Resources, Inc., until 2012. He is the author or co-author of over 100 scientific publications.
Friends are welcome to join the family for the rosary and viewing Sunday, September 15. 5:00 PM at Horan and McConaty Mortuary, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver. Funeral Mass Monday, September 16, 10 AM at Church of the Risen Christ, 3060 S. Monaco Parkway. There will be a reception directly following mass. Entombment will follow the reception at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Edgar L. Makowski, MD, Patricia M. Makowski and Family Endowed Fund in Obstetrics and Gynecology, #0250141, University of Colorado Foundation, P.O. Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217-9155. Please share your condolences at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019