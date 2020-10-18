1/1
Edith Johnson
1937 - 2020
Johnson, Edith
Edie
9/30/1937 - 9/25/2020

Edith O. "Edie" Johnson was born September 30, 1937, in Drake, North Dakota to Verna A. (Strege) and Raymond G. Peterson and passed away at Collier Hospice Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado on September 25, 2020. She graduated from high school in Steele North Dakota in 1955. Edie received her degree in nursing from Jamestown College then went into the Army. After moving to Colorado, she met her husband Ralph Johnson, and they married December 11, 1971. She became a physician's assistant and found her calling in the hospice field helping others live their last moments in comfort and dignity.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life Ralph, her parents, and all four siblings: Elmyra Larson, Dennis Peterson, Alan Peterson, and Anita Peterson. She is survived by nephews Mark (Dawn) Peterson, Bret (Jelena) Peterson, Chad (Kellie) Peterson; niece Krista (Pablo López) Peterson; sisters-in-law Myna Peterson and Nancy Peterson; and stepson Gary (Barbara) Krogfuss. Memorials preferred to the Collier Center Lutheran Hospice. There will be a brief memorial at 1:00 pm on 10/21/20 at Lakeview Cemetery in Broomfield, Colorado.


Published in Denver Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rundus Funeral Home
1998 West 10th Avenue
Broomfield, CO 80020
(303) 460-1414
