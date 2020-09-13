1/1
Edmund Dominick Couch
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Couch, Edmund Dominick

Edmund Couch passed away at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born in Denver, Colorado on July 20, 1946, to Frances June Calabro and Maybern Theodore Couch, both deceased. He is survived by his wife Gloria, cousins Janice Taravella Cahill, Anthony Calabro, Cathy Laguardia and nieces Cheri Scheick and Jordan Duley and loving dog Gracie.
He made his home in Lake Havasu in 2016 and full time in 2019, after living a memorable life in Denver from birth.
He made his living by owning a Car dealership in Colorado. He was always considered a fair and honest man and made many, many lasting relationships.
We built a cabin in Grand Lake Colorado and had many years of Joy and Fun. He loved the water and we always had a boat. He was Mr. Christmas, he hosted many a Christmas in our beautiful, snow covered cabin on the lake. Making Christmas happen for family and friends.
He loved to travel world wide and had fun on every adventure. He made life exciting and always with that wonderful smile.
One of his passions was fishing. He started as a young boy of 5 with his dad on Colorado lakes and continued till the end. He shared this passion with wonderful friends in LHC. They shared their secrets and Eddie was conquering this lake, catching 6-8 pounders, what a ball he was having. Such a zest for life in every way.
He was a proud Veteran, joining the Marines at age 17. He loved our Country, a Patriot to the end.
Eddie was a warm and generous man the touched the hearts of many. He was always the first to lend a helping hand in ways that always mattered. All that knew him were better people for it. He was a great neighbor to all.
He was a best friend and the love of her to wife Gloria, together for 35 years.
All of his family and friends, too many to count, will miss him forever and cherish every memory.
There will be a Celebration of his life in Denver at a later date. So please attend and have your fondest memory ready to share.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Sep. 13 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved