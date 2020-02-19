Denver Post Obituaries
|
Dr. Edna E. Henderson


1927 - 2020
Dr. Edna E. Henderson Obituary
Henderson, Dr. Edna E.
03/22/1927 - 02/08/2020

92 of Highlands Ranch, also known as Dr. Edna E. Herbert, was a very intelligent, strong, and accomplished woman. She was also a devout catholic. Edna adored her husband Bill of 49 years. Edna earned her Masters of Science in Ophthalmology from the University of Minnesota. She graduated from Creighton University medical school, specializing in Ophthalmology, in 1952 as one of two women in her class. Edna was member of alumni association of the Mayo Foundation for medical education and research. She will truly be missed.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 19, 2020
