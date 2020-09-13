Long, Edward Dale

Dec. 8, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2020

Retired from State of Colorado, Contract Lawyer/ Advisor



Ed, son of Edward and Kathryn (Dale) Long, born in Lawrence, KS on Dec 8, 1932; graduated Los Gatos HS in CA; served USAF; graduated a BA in Economics at OU, and a JD at DU. Ed and Dolores Frelander married Oct 17, 1959 in Litchfield, MN. Ed worked 17 yrs at Martin Marietta and many yrs as an investigator for the State of CO, even testifying before State Legislature about nursing home insurance fraud. He enjoyed doing artwork, backpacking, landscaping, sports, and was a marathon runner. Ed was a dedicated and loving family man. Ed is survived by De; children, Charlotte, Ashley, Vance, Eddie, Kenny, and Deshaun; granddaughter Aaliyah; siblings Charles and Tyke. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marijo Lobue.





