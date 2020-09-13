1/1
Edward Dale Long
1932 - 2020
Long, Edward Dale
Dec. 8, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2020
Retired from State of Colorado, Contract Lawyer/ Advisor

Ed, son of Edward and Kathryn (Dale) Long, born in Lawrence, KS on Dec 8, 1932; graduated Los Gatos HS in CA; served USAF; graduated a BA in Economics at OU, and a JD at DU. Ed and Dolores Frelander married Oct 17, 1959 in Litchfield, MN. Ed worked 17 yrs at Martin Marietta and many yrs as an investigator for the State of CO, even testifying before State Legislature about nursing home insurance fraud. He enjoyed doing artwork, backpacking, landscaping, sports, and was a marathon runner. Ed was a dedicated and loving family man. Ed is survived by De; children, Charlotte, Ashley, Vance, Eddie, Kenny, and Deshaun; granddaughter Aaliyah; siblings Charles and Tyke. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marijo Lobue.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
