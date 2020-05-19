Edward E. Carelli
Carelli, Edward E.
4/23/1925 - 5/13/2020

The Honorable Judge Edward E. Carelli. Survived by Beatrice Carelli. Preceded in death by brother Louis Carelli, sisters Helen Carelli Bachelor, Yolanda Carelli Bell, Ilene Carelli Adams. Services pending.


Published in Denver Post on May 19, 2020.
