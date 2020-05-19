Carelli, Edward E.
4/23/1925 - 5/13/2020
The Honorable Judge Edward E. Carelli. Survived by Beatrice Carelli. Preceded in death by brother Louis Carelli, sisters Helen Carelli Bachelor, Yolanda Carelli Bell, Ilene Carelli Adams. Services pending.
4/23/1925 - 5/13/2020
The Honorable Judge Edward E. Carelli. Survived by Beatrice Carelli. Preceded in death by brother Louis Carelli, sisters Helen Carelli Bachelor, Yolanda Carelli Bell, Ilene Carelli Adams. Services pending.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 19, 2020.