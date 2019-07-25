Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
(303) 771-3960
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Littleton, CO
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Earl Butler


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Earl Butler Obituary
Butler, Edward Earl
06/07/1923 - 07/21/2019

A wonderful father and a good, honorable man passed away on July 21st in Colorado. Edward E. Butler joined the ranks of so many WWII veterans to be with his beloved wife, Paula. A life of hard work, devotion to family, God, and country has drawn to a close. He will be sorely missed by his surviving 5 children, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and sister.
A visitation and Rosary will be held on Thurs. July 25th from 5-7pm, with the Rosary at 7pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be held on Fri. July 26, 2019 at 9am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Littleton, CO. Edward will be laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO on Wed. July 31st at 12pm.
Published in Denver Post on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now