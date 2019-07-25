|
|
Butler, Edward Earl
06/07/1923 - 07/21/2019
A wonderful father and a good, honorable man passed away on July 21st in Colorado. Edward E. Butler joined the ranks of so many WWII veterans to be with his beloved wife, Paula. A life of hard work, devotion to family, God, and country has drawn to a close. He will be sorely missed by his surviving 5 children, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and sister.
A visitation and Rosary will be held on Thurs. July 25th from 5-7pm, with the Rosary at 7pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be held on Fri. July 26, 2019 at 9am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Littleton, CO. Edward will be laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO on Wed. July 31st at 12pm.
Published in Denver Post on July 25, 2019