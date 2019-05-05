|
Ackman, Edward J.
Edward J. Ackman, 86, of Sheridan, Wyoming, formerly of Denver, Colorado, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in his home.
He worked his entire adult life as an Oil and Gas Geologist.
He was born February 1, 1933 in Oakland City, Indiana, to John and Doris Ackman. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1951 in Illinois where he played football and basketball. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1955, with a degree in geology, moved to Denver where he began his career. Early in his career, one of his discoveries was named in his honor the "Ackman Field" in Red Willow, Nebraska. He was successful in many of his oil and gas exploration efforts, finding oil and gas on two continents, North and South America while heading his company Advantage Resources, Inc. in Denver. In 1994, IPAM awarded him with "The Wildcatter of the Year" award and in 2004 was inducted into the Rocky Mountain Oil and Gas Hall of Fame.
He was an active member in the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. Ed was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his two sons, Brian (Valerie) and Brad; three grandchildren, Sydney, Margo, and Michael; his nephews, Steve and his family and David.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Denver.
A scholarship fund has been set up in his name at the University of Oklahoma, to make a tax-deductible contribution, please give online at https://giving.oufoundation.org/OnlineGivingWeb/Giving/OnlineGiving/devmain and write E&E Scholarship (Fund #42105) in the comment section.
Published in Denver Post on May 5, 2019