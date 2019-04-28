|
OLDE, EDWARD
3/12/1936 - 3/17/2019
Edward Earl Olde, age 83, beloved father and husband, Elder Law attorney, passed away in his home on March 17 after an extended period of Home Hospice care. His dear wife JoAnn and his brother, Dick and wife, Kay were at his side. Ed and JoAnn were very grateful for the medical services provided by Hospice. Ed is survived by his wife, JoAnn, and his three sons Denton, wife Beth, daughters Sophie & Julianna; Dustin, wife Eilis, daughters Adelyn & Quinn; Darin, wife Abby, children Augustin & Ruby. Ed was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart condition. He was a pioneer during the advancement of heart surgeries, operated on by Dr. Blalock, Dr. Kirkin, Dr. Denton Cooley, and his final ten hour surgery performed by Dr. David Campbell University Hospital Denver which provided Ed with 12 additional years.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019