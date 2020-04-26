Statter, Edward May 30, 1934 - April 16, 2020 Ed Statter was born May 30, 1934 in Kansas City, Kansas…the son of Joseph and Anna Statter. He passed from us April 16th, 2020 surrounded by family, at his home in Larkspur, Colorado. Ed's parents immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1923 and settled in Kansas City, Kansas Even though that is close to 100 years ago, his continued family ties to his many, many relatives in Germany remains and is exceptional and cherished by all of the family. Ed graduated from Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City. After 2-3 years and a variety of jobs, Ed became involved in Plastics, along with Dick Cull of Kansas City. Both Ed and Dick were working for Joe Slavik, owner and operator of Regal Plastics. This was long, long before the famous quote in the movie "The Graduate" ever came out. He met Beverly Wear from Kansas City, Missouri and they were married in 1953. This was the beginning of their beloved 66 year marriage. After the birth of their 2nd child, Ed partnered with Joe Slavik and moved his family from Kansas City to Denver to start a westward movement of the newly created Regal Plastic Supply Company. In 1962 Ed and Beverly bought out Joe Slaviks interest in the business and over the next years, proceeded West to open 11 Regal Plastic branches in North America. In 2015 Ed and his grandson Phillip Shaw compiled and printed The History and achievements of Regal Plastic Supply Company. Ed served as President of the International Association of Plastic Distributors 1971-73. He also had service on The Board of Mullen High School, United Bank of Denver, St. Marys Academy and Littleton Kiwanis. He loved The Broncos…some years more than others..and spent years skiing the wonderful Colorado high country….often commenting that "Our first ski tickets were $12.50." He enjoyed golf tremendously, as with skiing, it was a family sport. Ed had the opportunity to play many courses around the world. In 1989 Ed and Beverly purchased land in Larkspur, Colorado. They moved from Denver and established The Statter Ranch which, with the help of Glen Klipppenstein, specialized in Registered Polled Hereford cattle and produced a Champion Bull. He often said "We have met some of the nicest people in the world through our cattle operation". Ed is survived by his wife, Beverly and their family of four children: Mike Statter ( Deb )..Belinda Statter Shaw ( Frank )..Dawn Statter Schulte..Scott Statter ( Jill ). Ed/Poppie or The Popster was grandparent to 9 wonderful/surviving grandchildren. Matt Statter, Chris Statter, Natalie Statter, Phillip Shaw, Alex Shaw, Jonathan Schulte, Emily Schulte, Harper Statter and Mason Statter. One great grandchild, Maxine Shaw. He will be missed by us all and when it is possible, at a later date, we will have a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers he would request support of the following. Sacred Heart Retreat House in Sedalia, Colorado; J.K. Mullen High School or Wellspring Community in Castle Rock, Colorado.

