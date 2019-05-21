Denver Post Obituaries
|
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Rosary
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Church
307 E. Mesa Ave.
Pueblo, CO
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
307 E. Mesa Ave.
Pueblo, CO
Walsh Jr., Edward
April 17, 1933 - May 16, 2019

Edward P. Walsh Jr., 86, passed away May 16, 2019. Ed was born to Emma and Edward P. Walsh Sr. on April 17, 1933, in Pueblo, Colo. He graduated from Pueblo Catholic High School in 1951 and went to Pueblo Junior College for one year. In 1952, he joined the US Navy where he served in the helicopter division. After returning from the service, he went to the University of Colorado and received an electrical engineering degree. He worked for the U.S. Energy Department until his retirement. In 1977, Ed married Marilyn Skube. They lived in Lakewood, Colo. until 2000 and then moved back to Pueblo. Survived by his wife, Marilyn Walsh; brother, Dan Walsh; and Marilyn's sister, Jacqueline Skube, all of Pueblo. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Walsh.
Rosary, 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at St. Mary Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave., Pueblo. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in Denver Post on May 21, 2019
