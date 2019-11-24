Denver Post Obituaries
Effa Mae Marker Obituary
Marker, Effa Mae

Effa Mae Marker
(Carlson) age 85, of Littleton, passed away at the Gardens at Columbine Memory Care Facility on Nov. 21, 2019, after living there for 7 months. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ralph and daughter Marcee Rodewald (Brett) of Littleton; siblings Dr. Donald Carlson (Diane) of Fishers, IN. and Sue Clark (Ray) of Stafford, VA. She was preceded in death by her son Matt, age 14 in February 1978.

Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 7, 2019 at Drinkwine Family Mortuary. Visit www.drinkwinemortuary.com for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 24, 2019
