Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 834-7983
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
430 S. Quebec St.
Denver, CO
Eiko Doby


1932 - 2019
Eiko Doby Obituary
Doby, Eiko
"Candy"
02/25/1932 - 10/10/2019

Eiko "Candy" Doby, 87, passed away October 10, 2019 in Queen Creek, Arizona. She was born in Shimonoseki, Japan on February 25, 1932. Candy was raised by her mother, Fusano Mito, along with her two older sisters and a younger brother. Her father, Sukeichi Mito, passed away in 1933. On May 18, 1954 she was married to the late Richard B. Doby (2017) in Fukuoka City, Japan.They spent many years in Denver, Colorado where Richard became the State Banking Commissioner in 1981. She is survived by her loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held on October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery, 430 S. Quebec St., Denver, CO 80247.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019
