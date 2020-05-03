Gertz, Eileen
Eileen Gertz, Denver. Wife of the late Boris Gertz. Mother of Michael (Martha) Gertz, Denver & Jeri (Jim) Gertz, Hiwaii. Grandmother of Ruthie, Sarah, and Lilinoe. Also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. Please visit www.FeldmanMortuary.com for full obituary and service information.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.