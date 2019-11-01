Home

Eileen Griffith


1921 - 2019
Eileen Griffith Obituary
Griffith, Eileen
January 24, 1921 - October 26, 2019

Eileen Griffith, age 98, passed into the Lord's hands on Saturday, 10/26/19. She was married to Earl Gordon Griffith for 63 years. Widowed since 2006, she is survived by 2 sons, Gary & Jock, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A Washington State University graduate, she has certainly left a legacy in interior design. She had continued to work and travel all over the world and made many wonderful friendships in the process. She will be missed by many.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
