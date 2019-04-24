|
Lupo, Eileen Katherine
We regret to announce Eileen Katherine Lupo passed away on April 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Eileen, daughter to Thomas and Ann Kenny, was sister to 3 brothers and 3 sisters and is survived by husband Vincent A. Lupo; children, Vincent T. (Laura), Michael (Alex), William (Wendy), Timothy (Debbie), Marie (David) and Katherine. She was the beloved Grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and had numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday, 4/28, 4 PM, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Lakewood, CO. Funeral Mass will be held at Monday, 4/29, 10:30 AM at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019