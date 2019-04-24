Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
We regret to announce Eileen Katherine Lupo passed away on April 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Eileen, daughter to Thomas and Ann Kenny, was sister to 3 brothers and 3 sisters and is survived by husband Vincent A. Lupo; children, Vincent T. (Laura), Michael (Alex), William (Wendy), Timothy (Debbie), Marie (David) and Katherine. She was the beloved Grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and had numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday, 4/28, 4 PM, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Lakewood, CO. Funeral Mass will be held at Monday, 4/29, 10:30 AM at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019
