Apostolakis, Elaine
6/10/1934 - 10/1/2019
With her children at her side, Elaine Apostolakis passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa June 10, 1934 to Harry and Beulah Zakas . Even though she was awarded a full scholarship to the Chicago Art Institute, being a free spirit and avid traveler led her to working with Braniff Airlines, which relocated her to Denver, Colorado in 1960, where she met her husband George Apostolakis and they were married in 1962 . She later attended Metro State College and was awarded deans list while majoring in Biology. Besides being a dedicated wife & mother her creativity drew her to a career in Interior Design and owner of a furniture store.
A Highly regarded philanthropist and recognized member of benefits council for the DCPA, Colorado Ballet, Denver Art Museum and Opera Colorado she was also actively involved in many other organizations. Besides the great love & devotion she had for her family and friends, volunteer work, the Arts and fund raising were her passion.Always fashionable, Elaine was a beautiful person inside & out. She will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of duty and for her creative and compassionate spirit.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Beulah Zakas, Husband George Apostolakis, Brother John Zakas, and Granddaughter Alyssa Apostolakis. Elaine is survived by her Daughter, Vicky Apostolakis, Son Nick (Denise) Apostolakis, Granddaughter Nicole (Jon Goodworth), Great Granddaughter Lilly Apostolakis.
Elaine was a gift to all that met her, and she will be greatly missed.
A Trisagion will be held on Wednesday Oct 9, at 7 PM and Funeral Service on Oct 10, Thursday at 10AM, both at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 Alameda Denver Colorado 80246.Also, In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019