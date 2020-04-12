Denver Post Obituaries
|
Elaine Brennan


1921 - 2020
Elaine Brennan Obituary
Brennan, Elaine
16 January 1921 - 17 March 2020
Latin Teacher

Born Pearl Elaine
to Pearl Lingo and Emerson L. Watkins in Paola, KS, she grew up in Salina KS. Elaine was married 23 December 1944 to Ray Allen Brennan. She was an instrument flight instructor as a Navy WAVE. She taught many things including Latin from 1942 to 1977. Elaine enjoyed travelling until Ray's death in 1999. She enjoyed living at Holly Creek Retirement Community for 15 years. Elaine leaves two daughters: Patricia Edmisten (Robert) and Kathy Myers, four grandchildren: Ramie Tucker (Travis), Rob Edmisten (Deanne), Travis Myers (Kelly) and Andrew Myers, three great grandchildren: Charlotte Myers, Jaxon Edmisten and Quinly Myers, two sisters: Vivian Gilbert and Jane Watkins, along with nieces and nephews. For notification of future memorial service, send your contact information to [email protected]
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020
