Aspen Mortuary
1350 Simms Street
Lakewood, CO 80401
(303) 232-0985
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Aspen Mortuary
Arvada, CO
View Map
Elaine Fagerquist Obituary
Elaine was an amazing wife to her husband Bill Fagerquist for over 72 years, a wonderful mother to her surviving sons Larry and David Fagerquist, incredible grandmother to Casey, Jason and Ambre Fagerquist and gracious great-grandmother to Alex and Michael Fagerquist. Her love spread throughout her family, Kim Musselman and Kristy Clark who unconditionally cared for her and their uncle Bill through Elaine's difficult times. Services will be held on her behalf at Aspen Mortuary in Arvada, Colorado Thursday, February 21st at 2:00 PM. Donations may be made to Halcyon Hospice 501 S. Cherry St. #700 Denver, CO 80246
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 17, 2019
