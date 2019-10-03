|
|
Henke, Elaine Graham
Our mom, our wife, our friend, Elaine Henke passed away the 29th of September, 2019. Elaine was born Sep 2, 1929 to Harry & Rowena Graham. Her older brother, Gordon Graham, passed away in 1999. Elaine graduated from Lakewood High School in 1947, & The University of Denver in 1951. While at DU she met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Henke, & they married in 1953. In June of this year, Richard & Elaine celebrated their 66th anniversary. They had two children, Mark Stephen Henke who lives in Bailey, Colorado & Dana Lyn Carlisle who lives in Florida. Elaine loved her family. She loved to travel. She loved gardening. She was an avid golf player. Elaine was an active member of her church, Arvada Covenant. She was a member of PEO (a women's educational organization). Elaine was highly regarded by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Richard; son Mark; daughter Dana; son-in-law, Vance Carlisle; three grandsons, Alex Carlisle, Andrew Carlisle, Stephen Carlisle; & granddaughter, Melissa Henke. Elaine was a gift from God to everyone who met her. She will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Sat. Oct. 5 at Arvada Covenant Church, 5555 Ward Rd, Arvada. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Arvada Covenant Church.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019