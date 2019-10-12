Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Emanuel Cemetery, inside Fairmount Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Kauvar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Elaine M. Kauvar


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Elaine M. Kauvar Obituary
Kauvar, Dr. Elaine M.

Dr. Elaine M. Kauvar, daughter of the late Dr. Borah and Sarah Mozer, was born on May 29, 1939 in Denver, Colorado and died October 10, 2019. She is survived by her sister Evelyn (Gail) Wiescamp, Denver, CO, her brother Dr. Erwin (Helen Ruth) Mozer, Centennial, CO, her niece Dr. Erika Mozer (Jon Glick), Menlo Park, CA, her nephew Dr. Tony Mozer (Dr. Stevie Carraro), Chicago, IL and her great-nephew Max. She is also survived by many cousins. After attending the University of Chicago for two years, Elaine returned to Denver where she received her B.A. from C.U. Boulder. She then attended Duke University where she earned her M.A. in English. Finally, she attended Northwestern University where she received her PhD. in English Literature. Elaine spent almost 41 years at Baruch College, City University of New York where she taught English and American Literature. She also wrote and published two books, entitled Cynthia Ozick's Fiction and Cynthia Ozick Reader and wrote and published several essays on William Blake, Jane Austen, Philip Roth as well as several articles on Cynthia Ozick. Elaine will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Graveside, Sunday, 10:00am, Emanuel Cemetery, which is located inside Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Dr. Elaine Kauvar to the Alzheimer's Foundation of CO, 455 Sherman St., Suite 500, Denver, CO or to Baruch College, City University of New York, One Bernard Baruch Way, 55 Lexington Ave. at 24th St., New York, NY 10010.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldman Mortuary
Download Now