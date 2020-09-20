1/1
Elaine P. Valente
1928 - 2020
Valente, Elaine P.
Sept 28, 1928 - Sept 13, 2020

Elaine P. Valente, 91, passed away on September 13th. She is survived by her children Ray Valente Jr. and Mark Valente; her daughter-in-laws Linda Valente and Paula Valente; her grandchildren Jaida (Sandro) Paolini and Gia Valente; her great-grandchildren Marcella Paolini and Nicolo Paolini. Funeral Mass at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Denver will be Tues, Sept 22nd at 10:30am. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with her late husband, Ray Valente. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Second Wind Fund Inc - Youth Suicide Prevention 899 Logan St #208 Denver 80203 (720) 962-0706 https://www.thesecondwindfund.org/




Published in Denver Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
