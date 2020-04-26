Eldon "Pounce" Musgrave
1924 - 2020
Musgrave, Eldon "Pounce" 4/22/1924 - 4/10/2020 Left this earth with an untold secret - where'd you get the name "Pounce"? Raised in Athens, OH by Walter and Della Musgrave, he graduated from Ohio U in Business with a break to serve in WWII. During WWII his B24 bomber was shot down over Yugoslavia and while the crew was on R&R on the isle of Capri, the war ended. He married wife Pat Woolary in '46, and headed west for a job in Utah in '48 when Colorado caught their attention. Pounce worked at Western Paving (now Martin Marietta) for 35 years as an estimator and leading the estimating department. Preceded in death by wife Pat and sister Harriet, he is survived by 3 sons and wives, Rick and Paula, Butch and Pam, and Kurt and Karen, 6 grandkids, 1 great grand-child. Pounce's remembrance to be held at a later date. Miss you Pops. Contributions and donations can be made to a charity of your choice in his name and memory.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
