Eleanor A. Garin
1932 - 2020
Garin, Eleanor A. November 17,1932 - April 9, 2020 Mrs. Eleanor A. Garin passed away on April 9, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was born November 17, 1932 in Denver, Colorado. After graduating from the University of Colorado she taught elementary education in Albuquerque, New Mexico until she returned to Denver and married Mr. John E. Garin in 1956. Eleanor and John Garin raised their four sons in the home they built on West Warren Avenue in Denver Colorado. She is survived by their four sons John Garin, Joe Garin, Pete Garin and Jim Garin. She was the proud and loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife and the best mom a man could have. She will be buried with a private ceremony in Cripple Creek, Colorado next to John Garin and her parents.

Published in Denver Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020.
