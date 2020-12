Dalpes, Eleanor01/14/1934 - 12/01/2020Eleanor May Dalpes, 86, of Arvada, CO, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 in the company of her loving husband and daughter. Eleanor is most immediately survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul O. Dalpes and her four children: Daughter, Paulette and her wife, Kathy Obear; her sons Andrew, Mark and Michael; and her granddaughter, Casey. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Please see aspenmortuaries.com for full obituary.