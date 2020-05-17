Jones, Eleanor Hall
Eleanor (Smith) Jones, 88 of Denver, Colorado passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1931 to George Smith and Virginia (Todd) Smith in Pittsburgh, PA. She is survived by her loving husband: Wade; children: Neil (Denise) and Donald; grandchildren: Shauna, Kevin, Bradley and Allison; siblings: Robert Smith, William Smith and Virginia (Smith) Dawson. Eleanor attended Grove City College finishing up her schooling at Robert Morris School of Business where she graduated with honors. After completing school she worked at the Norfolk Naval Station and later at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh as an executive secretary. In 1957 she married Wade and started their family. Eleanor was a wonderful mother and wife and devout member, choir member and organist at the churches that she and Wade attended in PA and Ohio. She later moved to Colorado and became a member at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Highlands Ranch, CO where she was an active member of the church choir. She will be dearly missed. In honor of Eleanor, charitable donations may be made to St. Andrew UMC by visiting: https://www.gostandrew.com/give/ or by mailing donations to: 9203 S University Blvd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126.
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.