Judd, Eleanore Dr. Eleanore Fay Parelman Judd, Ph.D., born, May 30, 1928, Kansas City, Missouri, died April 14, 2020, Denver, Colorado. Remembered by her husband of 70 years, E. James Judd, her children, Joel Judd, Ken (Wendy) Judd and Nancy Crawford and her grandchildren, Rachel (Dan) Dore, Lily Crawford (Trajano Campos) and Hannah Crawford. Daughter of Minnie and Jake Parelman. When her children were young, she was involved in community organizations, such as the League of Women Voters. She helped found Congregation Rodef Shalom and served as President of the Colorado Chapter of the American Jewish Committee. When her children were old enough to walk, she took them along canvassing for strong Democrats. As they started college, she resumed her education. The University of Denver awarded her a doctorate of Sociology at the age of 58. She co-directed Denver's seminal Jewish Population Study in 1980. Best of all, she eventually achieved Bubee-hood. A stylish wife, mother, homemaker, academic and community leader, she was renowned for her orange jello mold and effervescent matzah balls. A private graveside will take place Friday, 1:45pm. A live-stream will be provided on the free platform: Periscope. You can either view from your desktop computer at www.pscp.tv or from a downloaded app on Apple iOS or Android. The stream will be available 10 minutes prior to the scheduled service time. Enter in the search: Eleanore Judd Memorial Service

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 16, 2020.
