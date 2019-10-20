Denver Post Obituaries
Eleazar Lopez
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Metro Ministries Church
2707 W. Mississippi Ave.
Denver, CO
1926 - 2019
July 30, 1926 - October 10, 2019

Age 93, Eleazar was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late Catarino and Consuelo (Hernandez) Lopez. He worked in the industry of carpet and tile installation. He served his country in the United States Army from 1942 to 1949, and served as a member of VFW posts in San Antonio, TX and Denver, CO. A member of Metro Ministries Church, Al enjoyed fishing, reading his bible and talking with people about God.
Eleazar is survived by his sister Sarah F. Bunte, San Antonio, Texas; his daughter I. Sarah (Michael) Gilbert, his son Martin (Charles Vandenberg) Lopez; his daughter Lorraine V. (Ronald) Mestas Sr., all three of Denver, Colorado and his son Danny M. (Veronica Garcia) Lopez, San Antonio, Texas along with 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Maria Angela (Valdez) Lopez; his sister, Lola Hughes; his brother, William Lopez; his sister, Ruth Martinez; his sister, Mary Ruth Gomez; his Daughter, Dorene Lopez; and his son, Eleazar Lopez, Jr.

Services for Eleazar will be held on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Metro Ministries Church, located at 2707 W. Mississippi Ave. Denver, CO 80219. The burial will be held privately for the family following the services at the Fort Logan National Cememtery, and a reception will be held back at the church at 2:00 pm.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019
