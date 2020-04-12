Denver Post Obituaries
Elisabeth Haytko


1928 - 2020
Elisabeth Haytko Obituary
05/24/1928 - 04/05/2020

A long time Northglenn resident, Elisabeth passed away in Strafford, Missouri at the age of 91. She was born in Hannover, Germany and was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Haytko, a former Captain at the Denver County Jail. She is survived by her three daughters Tanya (Fred) Gonzales, Donna Paoa, and Diana Haytko; five grandchildren John Barnes (Colleen), Tetua (Stacy) Paoa, Hatea Paoa, Te Iwi (Taylor) Paoa-Drake, and Lohiao Paoa; eight great-grandchildren Cole, Evan, and Breanna Barnes and Kolohe, Duke, Tiare, Teanu, and Puana Paoa; nieces and nephews. No services will be held. Olinger Highland Mortuary. Ashes to be scattered on Mt. Lindo.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020
