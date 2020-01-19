|
|
Ford, Elise M.
Elise was a CPA and committed community volunteer as a longtime member of the Junior League of Denver and more recently the Denver Ballet Guild. Elise is survived by her husband, Mills H. Ford and her twin daughters, Rhodes Ford and Haslam Ford. Service will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 1:30 PM at Christ Church, 2950 S. University Blvd, Denver, CO 80210. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name at denverballetguild.org. For full obituary visit monarchsociety.com.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020