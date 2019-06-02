|
Sorensen, Elizabeth Ann
07/29/1929 - 05/03/2019
Elizabeth Ann ("Betty") Sorensen of Denver passed away on May 3, 2019 at Aspen Siesta Nursing Home at the age of 89. She died peacefully in the company of loving family members.
Betty was born on July 29, 1929 to Ivan and Rena Sutts (née Boufford) in Detroit, Michigan; she always considered twenty-nine to be her lucky number. She graduated from Saint Francis Xavier High School and went on to work as a teller at the National Bank of Detroit.
In 1955, Betty moved to Denver, where she soon met Jerry Sorensen, a second-generation theatrical costumer and manager of the Colorado Costume Company. In 1957 they were married and children soon followed. When she was not busy taking care of the kids, she worked at the family business, keeping the books and doing every other conceivable job, from sewing costumes to styling dozens of wigs and beards for Christmas Santas.
When Jerry and Betty sold the Costume Company and retired in 1982, Betty began working full-time as a tax preparer at H & R Block. A few years later she became an Enrolled Agent, the highest credential awarded by the IRS, and went on to manage Block's Executive Tax Office in Aurora for many years. She was much-loved by her customers for her skill and devotion, and she would often visit her elderly and infirm clients at their homes.
Betty's two great passions were music and travel. She loved music and had a lovely soprano singing voice. She sang with the choir at St. James Catholic Church for many years, and was a long-time member of the Colorado Choir and the Columbine Chorale. She sang with the Denver Symphony and once at Carnegie Hall.
Betty and Jerry traveled often to England and Europe, as well as to more exotic destinations such as Egypt and the Soviet Union. She toured Europe several times with her choirs, and made a pilgrimage to Rome and the Holy Land.
She was creative and multi-talented, and put her best effort into everything she did, whether it was cultivating a rose garden, cooking a gourmet dinner, or fearlessly attacking a New York Times crossword puzzle. She will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know her.
Betty is survived by her four sons: Chris and his wife Lori; Eric; Craig and his wife Melanie; and Kirk and his wife Marie Mahony, as well as three grandchildren: Lucas, Fionn, and Ronan. Betty's husband Jerry preceded her in death.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6th at Risen Christ Catholic Church, 3060 South Monaco Parkway, Denver. The Mass will be preceded by a viewing/visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. An interment ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery, 430 South Quebec Street.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.themmrf.org/donate), or to Samaritan House Denver (www.samhousedenver.org/donate).
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019