Driskill, Elizabeth "Liz"
2/19/1938 - 3/8/2019
Elizabeth Ann (Kolvek) Driskill, 81 of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday March 8, 2019, at her home in Aurora, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents Virginia Soady Kolvek, of Wausakee, Wisconsin, and her brother, John Kolvek of Muskego, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Wall of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, her son, David Driskill, 45, or Aurora, Colorado and her daughter Dana Driskill, 38, of Sheridan, Wyoming. Although Elizabeth spent the majority of her life in Glendale, California, upon retiring from the federal Government, she moved to Aurora, Colorado to be close to her sister, Patricia and her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Elizabeth loved watching movies, reading and listening to music. She was also fond of animals, particularly cats and butterflies. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Horan and McConaty Funeral home, located at 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave. Aurora, CO 80014.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 13, 2019