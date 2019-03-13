Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Driskill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Liz" Driskill


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth "Liz" Driskill Obituary
Driskill, Elizabeth "Liz"
2/19/1938 - 3/8/2019

Elizabeth Ann (Kolvek) Driskill, 81 of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday March 8, 2019, at her home in Aurora, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents Virginia Soady Kolvek, of Wausakee, Wisconsin, and her brother, John Kolvek of Muskego, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Wall of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, her son, David Driskill, 45, or Aurora, Colorado and her daughter Dana Driskill, 38, of Sheridan, Wyoming. Although Elizabeth spent the majority of her life in Glendale, California, upon retiring from the federal Government, she moved to Aurora, Colorado to be close to her sister, Patricia and her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Elizabeth loved watching movies, reading and listening to music. She was also fond of animals, particularly cats and butterflies. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Horan and McConaty Funeral home, located at 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave. Aurora, CO 80014.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Download Now