Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Council Tree Covenant Church
Fort Collins, CO
Elizabeth Farnham Solomon


1925 - 2019
Elizabeth Farnham Solomon Obituary
Solomon, Elizabeth Farnham
06/27/1925 - 02/04/2019

Elizabeth Ann "Buzzy"
Farnham Solomon,
93, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colorado. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Council Tree Covenant Church in Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oxfam, International Justice Mission, or World Vision. Friends may view the online obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019
