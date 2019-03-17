|
|
Solomon, Elizabeth Farnham
06/27/1925 - 02/04/2019
Elizabeth Ann "Buzzy"
Farnham Solomon,
93, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colorado. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Council Tree Covenant Church in Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oxfam, International Justice Mission, or World Vision. Friends may view the online obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019