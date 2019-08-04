Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Clement Park, pavilion M
Elizabeth Helen Collier


1963 - 2019
Elizabeth Helen Collier Obituary
Collier, Elizabeth Helen
Libby
2/25/1963 - 7/25/2019

Libby Collier has died unexpectedly at the age of 56. A woman of grand character and infinite generosity, she is survived by her two children, mother, five siblings, and one grand-daughter. Her memory lives in the hearts of countless other friends and acquaintances. If you knew or ever loved Libby, a celebration of her life will take place a Clement Park, pavilion M, on August 10th at noon. We ask that you wear bright or pastel colors, to commemorate the bright soul who has left us.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
