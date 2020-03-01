|
Johnson, Elizabeth
"Judy"
02/11/1922 - 02/23/2020
Judy, 98, passed away peacefully in her home February 23. She was born in Denver. She was preceded in death by Dr. Melvin Johnson, her husband of 60 wonderful years.
She graduated from East High School and received a BA in Fine Arts from The Colorado College. It was at CC where she met Mel, who was a pre-med student. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and was president of the Associated Women Students her senior year.
During WWII while Mel completed his medical degree, Judy worked for Continental Airlines. She was the cost accountant for their conversion of passenger planes to military transports and addition of gun turrets to B-17's. Later, Judy was employed by Denver Public Schools to be the art teacher at North High School and later at Smiley Junior High.
Judy was a member of the Junior League of Denver for over 70 years. She was a volunteer docent at the Denver Art Museum, serving for 40 years in the Pre-Columbian and Spanish Colonial Departments. She was honored with the Cile Bach Volunteer Award for her long service at the Museum.
Her priorities were her family and home. Her other pursuits were groups studying the Bible, foreign affairs and art. Additionally, she enjoyed her investment and bridge clubs.
Judy loved watching sports and seldom missed a televised event. She was an avid fan of the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos. Earlier in her life she loved playing tennis and golf.
She is survived by her children, Joan Mast- Loughridge (Leon Loughridge), Denver; Stephen Wood Johnson, Denver; and, Ann Johnson-Goodwin (Tom Goodwin), Santa Fe, NM; five grandchildren and one great-grandson.
It was Judy's wish to have a private memorial service in the mountains, where her ashes will be placed with Mel's.
Memorial contributions may be made to Denver Hospice, The Denver Art Museum for the Conservation Department or the organization of your choice. To extend on-line condolences go to horancares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020