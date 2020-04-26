Kivland, Elizabeth 03/15/1933 - 04/19/2020 Elizabeth "Liz" Kivland, 87, died from a stroke on April 19, 2020. Liz was born in 1933, at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois. She was the second child of the late Louise and Alfred McGinness. Liz was raised in Akron, Ohio, with her brother, the late John "Jack" McGinness. She attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where she met her future husband, Robert "Bob" Kivland. Liz was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She graduated in 1954, with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Liz taught elementary school from 1955 to 1960. On July 14, 1956, Liz married Bob. They then moved to Ramstein, Germany, where Bob began serving military time as a Dentist and a Captain in the Air Force. When Bob's tour of duty ended, they settled in Lakewood, Colorado. Liz helped Bob establish his dental practice, while she raised their three girls. They traveled extensively for many years. Together, Liz and Bob also enjoyed biking and skiing. Additionally, they were devoted and active members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Liz was a warm, friendly, and caring person who enjoyed being socially active. She was loved, adored, and cherished by her husband, Bob, for over 60 years. She will be deeply missed and eternally loved by her three daughters Kathleen Wade, Susan (Tom) Park, and Linda (Bill) Reilly; her five grandchildren, Kelli Park, Kristin Park, Kevin Park, Patrick Reilly, Jack Reilly; and many other relatives and devoted close friends. A small celebration of her life will be held later this summer. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Stroke Association at https://americanstroke.org/donate/ or at 800-AHA-USA1.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.