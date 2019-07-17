Denver Post Obituaries
Elizabeth "Buffy" Krantz


1958 - 2019
Elizabeth "Buffy" Krantz Obituary
Krantz, Elizabeth "Buffy"

Buffy is preceded in death by parents Wally and Cathy. She is survived by husband Karl; children Catherine, Benjamin (Katie), Tucker; siblings Lucy, Tom (Debby), Kate (Mark) and Patrick. Viewing, Thurs, July 18, 5-7pm, at Horan & McConaty (5303 E. County Line Rd, Centennial, 80122), Rosary to follow at 7pm. Funeral Mass, 11am, Fri, July 19 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (8035 S. Quebec Street, Englewood, 80112). Donations may be made to PurpleStride or Denver Hospice, more info available at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on July 17, 2019
