Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
3101 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO
View Map
1927 - 2019
Tamburello, Elizabeth Louise
2/27/1927 - 11/3/2019

Our Dearest Mother and Servant of Christ, Elizabeth Louise Tamburello left this world peacefully on 11/3/2019.
The only child of Albert & Florence Maas and the wife of Joseph Charles Tamburello for 57 years, she was beloved Mother of Tom, Dan, Mark & Greg, with 8 Grandchildren and 17 Great-grandchildren.
A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Loretto Heights College with a degree in education, she received a Master's Degree in Social Work and became the case manager for Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged for many years.
A member of the Marian Movement, and the Third Order Carmelites she was a woman of great faith.
Rosary to be held at Horan & McConaty 1091 S Colorado Blvd, Denver at 7:00, November 13. Funeral Mass to be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 12:30, November 14, proceeding to interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow at Horan & McConaty at 3101 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO at 3:00.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019
