Tamburello, Elizabeth Louise
2/27/1927 - 11/3/2019
Our Dearest Mother and Servant of Christ, Elizabeth Louise Tamburello left this world peacefully on 11/3/2019.
The only child of Albert & Florence Maas and the wife of Joseph Charles Tamburello for 57 years, she was beloved Mother of Tom, Dan, Mark & Greg, with 8 Grandchildren and 17 Great-grandchildren.
A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Loretto Heights College with a degree in education, she received a Master's Degree in Social Work and became the case manager for Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged for many years.
A member of the Marian Movement, and the Third Order Carmelites she was a woman of great faith.
Rosary to be held at Horan & McConaty 1091 S Colorado Blvd, Denver at 7:00, November 13. Funeral Mass to be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 12:30, November 14, proceeding to interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow at Horan & McConaty at 3101 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO at 3:00.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019