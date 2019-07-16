|
Edwards, Elizabeth "Beth" Mabel
Elizabeth (Beth) Mabel Edwards, 90, passed away on July 4, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado. Born August 25, 1928 to Carter T. Rawlings and Ruth A. Rawlings in San Angelo, Texas, she grew up in a ranching family, graduating high school in Water Valley, Texas and then university in Austin, Texas with a BSc in Home Economics from the University of Texas in 1949.
Elizabeth was a home demonstration agent for Coleman County, Texas when she married Albert (Hank) Edwards at her aunt's home in Bronte, Texas in 1950. The happy couple relocated to Colorado for the outdoor recreation, first to Colorado Springs for a short time, then briefly to Lakewood, then to Boulder, where they had and raised their children, and then in 1979 to Lakewood again. They were happily married for 62 years.
Upon moving to Colorado, Elizabeth worked as a telephone operator before devoting her full time to raising her family. Elizabeth and Hank enjoyed entertaining their many friends in their home, and camping and exploring the mountain west with their sons. Elizabeth believed in assisting disadvantage girls and contributed much of her time to National T.T.T. Society, and later for 37 years to P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization). Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Albert (Hank) Edwards, her parents, Carter and Ruth Rawlings, her brothers, Tom Rawlings and Frank Rawlings, and her sister, Marion Bird (Tom Bird).
Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Sheldon Edwards (Connie Edwards) of Grand Junction, Colorado and Wayne Edwards (Barbara Edwards) of Houston, Texas, and her grandchildren, Warren Edwards of Plano, Texas, and Ashley Combs (Steven Combs) of Newport News, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 20th in the West Metro Chapel at Newcomer Funeral Home, 901 S Sheridan Blvd, Lakewood, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Elizabeth's name to P.E.O. International, online at https://donations.peointernational.org/.
Published in Denver Post on July 16, 2019