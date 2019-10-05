Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Dixon Chapel, Cherry Hills Community Church
Puckett, Elizabeth

Elizabeth passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 29th.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years Robert, sister Dorcas Wiiest, daughter Peggy Wolfe, son Jeffrey (Nancy) and predeceased by her eldest son Gregory. Her greatest legacy is her 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, extended family and numerous friends. Elizabeth was a community volunteer, serving as President of the DU Women's Library Association, board member of The Children's Diabetes Guild, the Swedish Hospital Auxiliary Board and of the Denver Association of Petroleum Landmen Auxiliary to name just a few. She and Robert enjoyed many years as members of Cherry Hills Country Club and The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, California. Elizabeth was an amazing cook, entertainer and dancer. She enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf and bridge. Elizabeth's spunk, combined with her stylish elegance made her one of a kind. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, October 8th at 2:00 at the Dixon Chapel, Cherry Hills Community Church followed by a reception at Cherry Hills Country Club. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to childrensdiabetesfoundation.org
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
