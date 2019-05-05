Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
2361 E. 78th Ave
Denver, CO
View Map
Elizabeth Rotello


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Rotello Obituary
Rotello, Elizabeth
Betty
April 26, 1933 - May 1, 2019

86, of Denver, Colorado, passed away on May 1, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael Rotello, Sr. Survived by her children, Roxanne, Rhonda, Nancy and Michael; grandchildren, Rocco, Thomas, Jeanne, Cheree, Jeremy, Amanda and Michael; great-grandchildren, Caleb, TJ, Cole, Jayanna, Trinity, Kyrah, Vinny, Gage and Giovanni. Visitation is Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 9998 Grant St., Thornton, Colorado 80229. Funeral Mass is Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 AM at Assumption Catholic Church, 2361 E. 78th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80229. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 6, 2019
