Rotello, Elizabeth
Betty
April 26, 1933 - May 1, 2019
86, of Denver, Colorado, passed away on May 1, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael Rotello, Sr. Survived by her children, Roxanne, Rhonda, Nancy and Michael; grandchildren, Rocco, Thomas, Jeanne, Cheree, Jeremy, Amanda and Michael; great-grandchildren, Caleb, TJ, Cole, Jayanna, Trinity, Kyrah, Vinny, Gage and Giovanni. Visitation is Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 9998 Grant St., Thornton, Colorado 80229. Funeral Mass is Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 AM at Assumption Catholic Church, 2361 E. 78th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80229. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 6, 2019