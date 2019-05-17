|
|
Smith, Elizabeth
Betty
Dec. 27, 1922 - May 11, 2019
Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Heinrich-Smith died peacefully at her grandson's home in Castle Rock, Colorado on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the age of 96.
Elizabeth is survived by her brother Albert Heinrich (Hudson, CO), Grandsons Christopher Schwartz and wife, Kathy (Castle Rock, CO), Gary Schwartz and partner Sarah (Littleton, CO), Frank Schwartz Jr. and wife, Nancy Casper-Schwartz (Arvada, CO), Jeffery Dibonas and wife Trace (Thornton, CO), Brian Dibonas (Aurora, CO), Granddaughter Lori Schwartz (Colorado Springs, CO) and son-in-law Ed Krehmeyer (Commerce City, CO). She is also survived by 17 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews and many loving friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Alvin K Smith Sr, daughters Patricia (Laird) Schwartz, Sandra (Smith) Krehmeyer, Son, Kenneth Smith Jr and 10 brothers and sisters.
Elizabeth was born on December 27,1922 in Des Moines, Iowa to George and Elizabeth Heinrich, She graduated from Saint Catherine's Catholic School in Denver, CO. She and her family were residents of Commerce City, CO. for over 70 years. She was a professional Seamstress for over 80 years, in which, she continued up to her passing. Her brother, grandchildren, son-in-law, nieces/nephews and many friends remember her as a beautiful, kind, patient and loving soul who encouraged them to pursue their life's passions. A celebration of her life and legacy will be held July 20, 2019 at the cabin she loved at 379 Houston St, Bailey, CO 80421. Please bring your love and memories to share with everyone, In lieu of flowers, please donate to Denver Hospice 501 S Cherry St #700 Denver, CO 80246
Published in Denver Post from May 17 to May 19, 2019