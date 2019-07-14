|
taylor, Elizabeth
November 27, 1926 - July 4, 2019
On July 4th, Harriet
Elizabeth Blackburn
Taylor, known as "Betty" to her many friends and as "Izzie" to her grandchildren, passed away quietly at her home where she lived with her husband Tony of 69 years and where they raised six children together. They converted an old stable into a charming home next to the Highline Canal. Close neighborhood friends included the Tylers, Closes, Kurtzes, and Shafroth families.
Born and raised in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Betty spent childhood summers in Hyannis Port on the Cape, and attended Miss Porter's School and Sarah Lawrence College. Her roommate Peggy Taylor Phelps, sister to Tony, introduced her to her future husband. After they married, they moved from Buffalo, New York, to Denver, Colorado to make their home. In 1970, she co-founded The Lark with three other partners, Sheila Malo, Pam Wulsin, and Tinka Kurtz. She worked at The Lark for two decades. She volunteered her time at The Recording for The Blind and Project Angel Heart. She also served as President of the Garden Club of Denver and as Regional Director of the Garden Club of America.
She enjoyed bridge, tennis, paddle tennis, flyfishing, and sailing. She and Tony always made a big effort in welcoming newcomers who had moved from out of state to Denver. Betty traveled extensively with her husband Tony. Passions included the Pittsburgh Pirates, gardening, and animals, especially labrador retrievers, miniature donkeys, and guinea pigs. She crafted masterful spider web and Easter egg hunts for her grandchildren and treated them to rides in her donkey cart along the Highline Canal. She was special to many and well loved.
She is survived by her four daughters, Courtney Marsters (Steve), Kim Bloomer, Tina Taylor (Ron Winsor), Marion Taylor (Tim Rastello), and her son Fred Taylor (Claudia Garza), 15 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Her husband Moses, son Reg, and sister Madeleine preceded her in death.
A celebration of her life will take place in September. Memorial contributions can be made to Rocky Mountain Lab Rescue and The Garden Club of Denver.
Published in Denver Post from July 14 to July 16, 2019