Thomas, Elizabeth "Katie"

March 24th, 1929 - August 15th, 2020



Elizabeth"Katie" Thomas was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Catherine and Albert Wolf. She passed away with her daughter by her side in Westminster, Colorado. Katie adored singing soprano in light operas and church choir, painting landscapes in oils, and playing classical piano, passing those talents on to her children. She was adventurous, traveling both domestically and internationally, including hot air ballooning in Australia, and parasailing in the Caribbean on her 80th birthday. After her husband of 39 years passed away, she found a partner and fellow traveler Phil Miller, and they enjoyed their ideal part-time residence in Sarasota, Florida. Although quite independent, Katie was a reliable, caring, and generous mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, who was loved immensely and will be missed by her family and friends. Katie is survived by her son Stephen Thomas and daughters Terri Schetne and Sharon Gordon, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two nieces. Katie was predeceased by her husband James Thomas, partner Phillip Miller and sister Pauline Kozuch. A private memorial service was held in Thornton, Colorado.





